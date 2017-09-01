Supported liquid metal catalysts—a new generation of reaction accelerators

Catalysts are agents that initiate chemical reactions, speed them up or significantly increase the yield of the desired product. New and improved catalysts are thus considered the key to creating more sustainable and efficient production processes in the chemical industry. In a joint research project, five professors at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) and their teams have recently discovered how to bypass the known drawbacks of the technical catalysts that are currently in use by means of a new material concept that makes the creation of significantly more efficient catalysts possible.

Supported liquid metal catalysts—a new generation of reaction accelerators Catalysts are agents that initiate chemical reactions, speed them up or significantly increase the yield of the desired product. New and improved catalysts are thus considered the key to creating ... 32 minutes ago from Phys.org

Supported liquid metal catalysts -- a new generation of reaction accelerators Catalysts are agents that initiate chemical reactions, speed them up or increase the yield of the desired product. New and improved catalysts are thus considered the key to creating more sustainable ... 32 minutes ago from Eurekalert