Expanding polymer enables self-folding printable structures without heating or immersion in water

In a paper appearing in the American Chemical Society's journal Applied Materials and Interfaces, researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and colleagues report something new: a printable structure that begins to fold itself up as soon as it's peeled off the printing platform.

Expanding polymer enables self-folding printable structures without heating or immersion in water As 3-D printing has become a mainstream technology, industry and academic researchers have been investigating printable structures that will fold themselves into useful three-dimensional shapes ... 19 hours ago from Phys.org

Self-folding electronics take shape A mechanically active ink causes flat, 3-D-printed electronic components to spontaneously fold Mon 11 Sep 17 from CandEN

'Peel-and-go' printable structures fold themselves Researchers have created a printable structure that begins to fold itself up as soon as it's peeled off the printing platform. 5 hours ago from ScienceDaily 'Peel-and-go' printable structures fold themselves, 13 hours ago from Eurekalert