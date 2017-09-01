Belfast scientists design flexible organic battery
Experts at Queen's University Belfast have designed a flexible and organic alternative to the rigid batteries that power up medical implants.
Belfast scientists design flexible organic battery
Queen's University scientists design a flexible long-life battery that could be used in pacemakers.
32 minutes ago from BBC News
Innovation could mean flexible rechargeable batteries for pacemakers
Experts at Queen's University Belfast have designed a flexible and organic alternative to the rigid batteries that power up medical implants.
8 hours ago from Phys.org
Innovation could mean flexible rechargeable batteries for pacemakers, 11 hours ago from Eurekalert
- Pages: 1