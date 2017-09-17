Study reveals a new way to enhance or reduce the adhesion of freezing droplets
When freezing droplets impact a surface, they generally either stick to it or bounce away. Controlling this response is crucial to many applications, including 3-D printing, the spraying of some surface coatings, and the prevention of ice formation on structures such as airplane wings, wind turbines, or power lines.
Method controls whether freezing droplets bounce off or stick
Self-peeling droplets have been discovered, along with a new way to control adhesion of freezing droplets by adjusting the thermal properties of substrates. These findings could make everything ...
