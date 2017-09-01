Hydrodynamics researchers demonstrate objects sinking in water with zero drag
New experiments on objects moving through water have finally explained a centuries-old paradox of fluid dynamics.
Water will easily stop a bullet, but it can't stop a ball sinking in a bubble.
A ball in an air bubble can slip through water with almost no drag
