Researchers develop advanced material for ultra-stable, high capacity rechargeable batteries

A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully designed a novel organic material of superior electrical conductivity and energy retention capability for use in battery applications. This invention paves the way for the development of ultra-stable, high capacity and environmental friendly rechargeable batteries.

Researchers develop advanced material for ultra-stable, high capacity rechargeable batteries A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully designed a novel organic material of superior electrical conductivity and energy retention capability for ... 7 hours ago from Phys.org

NUS researchers develop advanced material for ultra-stable, high capacity rechargeable batteries A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore has successfully designed a novel organic material of superior electrical conductivity and energy retention capability for use ... 13 hours ago from AlphaGalileo