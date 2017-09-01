Researchers develop advanced material for ultra-stable, high capacity rechargeable batteries
A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) has successfully designed a novel organic material of superior electrical conductivity and energy retention capability for use in battery applications. This invention paves the way for the development of ultra-stable, high capacity and environmental friendly rechargeable batteries.
