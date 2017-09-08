Focus: Superpropulsion of Liquid Drops

Author(s): Philip BallAn oscillating surface can propel a drop of water or a springy ball upward at a speed higher than that of the moving surface.[Physics 10, 97] Published Fri Sep 08, 2017

