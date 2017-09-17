Scanning tunneling microscopy measurements identify active sites on catalysts

Chemistry live: Using a scanning tunneling microscope, researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) were able for the very first time to witness in detail the activity of catalysts during an electro-chemical reaction. The measurements show how the surface structure of the catalysts influences their activity. The new analysis method can now be used to improve catalysts for the electrochemical industry.

Scanning tunneling microscopy measurements identify active sites on catalysts Chemistry live: Using a scanning tunneling microscope, researchers at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) were able for the very first time to witness in detail the activity of catalysts ... 10 hours ago from Phys.org Chemical hot spots, 11 hours ago from Eurekalert

Technique pinpoints active sites on catalyst surfaces Scanning microscopy detects activity with unprecedented resolution while reactions occur 2 hours ago from CandEN

Scanning tunneling microscopy measurements identify active sites on catalyst surfaces Chemistry live: using a scanning tunneling microscope, researchers were able for the very first time to witness in detail the activity of catalysts during an electrochemical reaction. The measurements ... 9 hours ago from ScienceDaily