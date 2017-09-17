Researchers develop 3-D-printed biomaterials that degrade on demand
Brown University engineers have demonstrated a technique for making 3-D-printed biomaterials that can degrade on demand, which can be useful in making intricately patterned microfluidic devices or in making cell cultures than can change dynamically during experiments.
Researchers develop 3-D-printed biomaterials that degrade on demand
Brown University engineers have demonstrated a technique for making 3-D-printed biomaterials that can degrade on demand, which can be useful in making intricately patterned microfluidic devices ...
10 hours ago from Phys.org
Researchers develop 3-D-printed biomaterials that degrade on demand, 12 hours ago from Eurekalert
3-D-printed biomaterials that degrade on demand
The temporary structures, which can be degraded away with a biocompatible chemical trigger, could be useful in fabricating microfluidic devices, creating biomaterials that respond dynamically ...
9 hours ago from ScienceDaily
- Pages: 1