Green light for ultra-fine display colours

Chemical engineers from ETH Zurich have succeeded in generating ultra-pure green light for the first time. The new light-emitting diode will pave the way for visibly improved colour quality in a new generation of ultra-high definition displays for TVs and smartphones.

Green light for ultra-fine display colours Chemical engineers from ETH Zurich have succeeded in generating ultra-pure green light for the first time. The new light-emitting diode will pave the way for visibly improved colour quality ... 6 hours ago from Phys.org

Green light for ultra-fine display colors Chemical engineers have succeeded in generating ultra-pure green light for the first time. The new light-emitting diode will pave the way for visibly improved color quality in a new generation ... 4 hours ago from ScienceDaily Green light for ultra-fine display colors, 5 hours ago from Eurekalert