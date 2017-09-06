Scientists fine-tune system to create 'syngas' from CO2

Scientists fine-tune system to create 'syngas' from CO2 Scientists have developed a new recipe for creating synthesis gas mixtures, or syngas, that involves adding a pinch of copper atoms sprinkled atop a gold surface. The new material supports a ... 6 hours ago from Phys.org Scientists Fine-Tune System to Create ‘Syngas’ from CO2, Tue 5 Sep 17 from Science Blog

