Toward a smart graphene membrane to desalinate water
An international team of researchers, including scientists from Shinshu University (Japan) and the director of Penn State's ATOMIC Center, has developed a graphene-based coating for desalination membranes that is more robust and scalable than current nanofiltration membrane technologies. The result could be a sturdy and practical membrane for clean water solutions as well as protein separation, wastewater treatment and pharmaceutical and food industry applications.
10 hours ago from Phys.org
Fri 1 Sep 17 from AZoNano
Wed 30 Aug 17 from Newswise
