Superstretchable, supercompressible supercapacitors

Flexible, wearable electronics require equally flexible, wearable power sources. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, Chinese scientists have introduced an extraordinarily stretchable and compressible polyelectrolyte which, in combination with carbon nanotube composite paper electrodes, forms a supercapacitor that can be stretched to 1,000 percent in length and compressed to 50 percent in thickness with even gaining, not losing capacity.

Superstretchable, supercompressible supercapacitors Flexible, wearable electronics require equally flexible, wearable power sources. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, Chinese scientists have introduced an extraordinarily stretchable and compressible ... 19 hours ago from Phys.org Wearable electronics: Superstretchable, supercompressible supercapacitors, 13 hours ago from ScienceDaily Superstretchable, supercompressible supercapacitors, 16 hours ago from Eurekalert