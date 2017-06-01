Video: The Statue of Liberty's true colors

The Statue of Liberty is an iconic blue-green symbol of freedom. But did you know she wasn't always that color? When France gifted Lady Liberty to the US, she was a 305-foot statue with reddish-brown copper skin. See how this statue transitioned from penny red to chocolate brown to glorious liberty green in this Reactions video, just in time for Independence Day: https://youtu.be/_ZSLrXtg1-o.

