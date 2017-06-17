Scientists make giant molecular cages for energy conversion and drug delivery

Scientists from Trinity College Dublin and AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland-funded materials science research centre hosted in Trinity College Dublin, have created 'molecular cages' that can maximise the efficiency of converting molecules in chemical reactions, and that may in future also be used as sensors and drug-delivery agents. The cages can be packed with different molecules, many of which have a specific task or functionality. Incredibly, a teaspoon of powder containing these cages provides a greater internal surface area to boost reactivity and storage capacity than would be provided by an entire football field (4000 m2/g).

Scientists make giant molecular cages for energy conversion and drug delivery Scientists from Trinity College Dublin and AMBER, the Science Foundation Ireland-funded materials science research centre hosted in Trinity College Dublin, have created 'molecular cages' that ... 60 minutes ago from Phys.org Scientists make giant molecular cages for energy conversion and drug delivery, 2 hours ago from Eurekalert

Giant molecular cages made for energy conversion and drug delivery The porous, 'sponge'-type molecules have an enormous internal surface area. This allows their use as 'molecular flasks' or 'molecular containers' that change the reactivity and properties of ... 30 minutes ago from ScienceDaily