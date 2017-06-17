Light-sensitive device walks like a worm

Led by Prof. Dick Broer, scientists from the Netherlands' Eindhoven University of Technology and America's Kent State University have created what they claim is "the world's first machine to convert light directly into walking." It actually undulates more than walks, and could ultimately be used for applications such as the transportation of small objects within inaccessible spaces...

