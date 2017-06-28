Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes digest pollutants

Bioelectrochemical Engineers and Materials Scientists from the Cornell University might have developed what seems to be a new, cost-effective electrode material for eliminating pollutants from...

Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes digest pollutants Cornell materials scientists and bioelectrochemical engineers may have created an innovative, cost-competitive electrode material for cleaning pollutants in wastewater. 7 hours ago from Phys.org

Bacteria-coated nanowire electrodes remove contaminants from wastewater Researchers at Cornell University have created a new cheap and efficient wastewater-cleaning electrode. The nanowire electrodes are coated in bacteria. 6 hours ago from UPI

Bacteria-Coated Nanofiber Electrodes Clean Pollutants in Wastewater Cornell University materials scientists and bioelectrochemical engineers may have created an innovative, cost-competitive electrode material for cleaning pollutants in wastewater. 13 minutes ago from Newswise Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes clean pollutants in wastewater, 43 minutes ago from Eurekalert

Wastewater Treatment by Using PEDOT-Coated Carbon Nanofiber Electrodes Bioelectrochemical Engineers and Materials Scientists from the Cornell University might have developed what seems to be a new, cost-effective electrode material for eliminating pollutants from... 5 hours ago from AZoNano