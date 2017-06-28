Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes digest pollutants
Bioelectrochemical Engineers and Materials Scientists from the Cornell University might have developed what seems to be a new, cost-effective electrode material for eliminating pollutants from...
Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes digest pollutants
Cornell materials scientists and bioelectrochemical engineers may have created an innovative, cost-competitive electrode material for cleaning pollutants in wastewater.
7 hours ago from Phys.org
Bacteria-coated nanowire electrodes remove contaminants from wastewater
Researchers at Cornell University have created a new cheap and efficient wastewater-cleaning electrode. The nanowire electrodes are coated in bacteria.
6 hours ago from UPI
Bacteria-Coated Nanofiber Electrodes Clean Pollutants in Wastewater
Cornell University materials scientists and bioelectrochemical engineers may have created an innovative, cost-competitive electrode material for cleaning pollutants in wastewater.
13 minutes ago from Newswise
Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes clean pollutants in wastewater, 43 minutes ago from Eurekalert
Wastewater Treatment by Using PEDOT-Coated Carbon Nanofiber Electrodes
Bioelectrochemical Engineers and Materials Scientists from the Cornell University might have developed what seems to be a new, cost-effective electrode material for eliminating pollutants from...
5 hours ago from AZoNano
- Pages: 1