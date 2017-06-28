Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes digest pollutants

Bioelectrochemical Engineers and Materials Scientists from the Cornell University might have developed what seems to be a new, cost-effective electrode material for eliminating pollutants from...

Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes digest pollutants

Cornell materials scientists and bioelectrochemical engineers may have created an innovative, cost-competitive electrode material for cleaning pollutants in wastewater.

7 hours ago from Phys.org

Bacteria-coated nanowire electrodes remove contaminants from wastewater

Researchers at Cornell University have created a new cheap and efficient wastewater-cleaning electrode. The nanowire electrodes are coated in bacteria.

6 hours ago from UPI

Bacteria-Coated Nanofiber Electrodes Clean Pollutants in Wastewater

Cornell University materials scientists and bioelectrochemical engineers may have created an innovative, cost-competitive electrode material for cleaning pollutants in wastewater.

13 minutes ago from Newswise

Bacteria-coated nanofiber electrodes clean pollutants in wastewater, 43 minutes ago from Eurekalert

Wastewater Treatment by Using PEDOT-Coated Carbon Nanofiber Electrodes

Bioelectrochemical Engineers and Materials Scientists from the Cornell University might have developed what seems to be a new, cost-effective electrode material for eliminating pollutants from...

5 hours ago from AZoNano

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share