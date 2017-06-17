The health effects of zinc and iron deficiencies can be devastating, particularly in developing countries. One strategy for addressing this problem involves fertilizing crops with the micronutrients. But no one has yet figured out whether these added nutrients end up in food products made with the fortified crops. Now researchers report in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry that this type of biofortification can boost micronutrients in bread, but other factors are also important.

The health effects of zinc and iron deficiencies can be devastating, particularly in developing countries. One strategy for addressing this problem involves fertilizing crops with the micronutrients. ...

8 hours ago from Phys.org

Tackling iron, zinc deficiencies with 'better' bread, 5 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Tackling iron and zinc deficiencies with 'better' bread, 7 hours ago from Eurekalert