A bioplastic derived from soya protein which can absorb up to 40 times its own weight

Researchers at the University of Seville, together with experts from the University of Huelva, have obtained a natural bioplastic from soya protein that is capable of absorbing up to 40 times its own weight. This new product, which is organic and biodegradable, is environmentally friendly. The researchers are exploring its use in horticulture, specifically as a raw material from which to make agricultural nutrient dispensers.

A bioplastic derived from soya protein which can absorb up to 40 times its own weight Researchers at the University of Seville, together with experts from the University of Huelva, have obtained a natural bioplastic from soya protein that is capable of absorbing up to 40 times ... 2 hours ago from Phys.org

Bioplastic derived from soya protein which can absorb up to forty times its own weight Researchers are testing the strength of a new organic material as a dispenser of micronutrients in crops. This new product, which is organic and biodegradable, is environmentally friendly. For ... 19 hours ago from ScienceDaily

A bioplastic derived from soya protein which can absorb up to forty times its own weight This new product, which is organic and biodegradable, is environmentally friendly. For that reason, the experts are exploring its use in the area of horticulture, specifically as a raw material ... 22 hours ago from Eurekalert