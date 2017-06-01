The silver nanowires are held together in the polymer so that they touch, and as long as the polymer doesn't dissolve, the nanowires will form a path to conduct electricity similar to the traces on a circuit board.

Building transient electronics is usually about doing something to make them stop working: blast them with light, soak them with acid, dunk them in water.

