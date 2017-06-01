Chemists turn metal catalysis on its head for a sustainable future

Nagoya University team used high-valent transition metal catalysts for an unconventional hydrogenation of carboxylic acid groups, common to biomass feedstocks. The high-valent catalysts showed good selectivity under mild conditions.

Chemists turn metal catalysis on its head for a sustainable future Nagoya University researchers take a nonintuitive approach to metal catalysis for selective conversion of biomass into high-value chemical products under mild conditions. 1 hours ago from Phys.org

Nagoya University chemists turn metal catalysis on its head for a sustainable future Nagoya University team used high-valent transition metal catalysts for an unconventional hydrogenation of carboxylic acid groups, common to biomass feedstocks. The high-valent catalysts showed ... 15 minutes ago from Eurekalert