Machine learning approach could aid the design of industrial processes for drug manufacturing

When organic chemists identify a useful chemical compound — a new drug, for instance — it’s up to chemical engineers to determine how to mass-produce it. There could be 100 different sequences of reactions that ... Read more

Machine learning approach could aid the design of industrial processes for drug manufacturing 4 hours ago from Phys.org

Computer system predicts products of chemical reactions 15 minutes ago from Science Blog