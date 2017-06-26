Moisture-responsive 'robots' crawl with no external power source
Using an off-the-shelf camera flash, researchers turned an ordinary sheet of graphene oxide into a material that bends when exposed to moisture. They then used this material to make a spider-like crawler and claw robot that move in response to changing humidity without the need for any external power.
Moisture-responsive 'robots' crawl with no external power source
Using an off-the-shelf camera flash, researchers turned an ordinary sheet of graphene oxide into a material that bends when exposed to moisture. They then used this material to make a spider-like ...
4 hours ago from Phys.org
Moisture-responsive 'robots' crawl with no external power source, 4 hours ago from Eurekalert
New graphene robot moves in response to changes in humidity
Scientists in China have designed a graphene robot that moves in response to changes in humidity.
10 minutes ago from UPI
- Pages: 1