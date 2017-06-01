Enhanced stability in the presence of water could help reduce smokestack emissions of greenhouse gases

Heat and humidity can harm materials. The conditions inside smokestacks often damage materials that could remove carbon dioxide. This is especially true for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), which remove carbon dioxide under milder conditions. To clean up the waste gases generated by industrial processes and in making energy, scientists created a new hybrid material. They combined polymers with metal ions to create an open, spongy material. The result, referred to as a polyMOF, is more stable than traditional MOFs. It also has an affinity for some gases, including carbon dioxide.

