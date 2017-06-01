New technique to produce more durable and longer lasting lithium-ion batteries

Lithium-ion batteries are used to power many things from mobile phones, laptops, tablets to electric cars. But they have some drawbacks, including limited energy storage, low durability and long charging time. Now, researchers at the Institute of Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (IBN) of A*STAR have developed a new way of producing more durable and longer lasting lithium-ion batteries. This finding was reported today in the Advanced Materials journal.

