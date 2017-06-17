Sea sponges known as Venus' flower baskets remain fixed to the sea floor with nothing more than an array of thin, hair-like anchors made essentially of glass. It's an important job, and new research suggests that it's the internal architecture of those anchors, known as basalia spicules, that helps them to do it.

