Researchers develop catalyst that mimics the Z-scheme of photosynthesis

A team of chemists from the University of Kentucky and the Institute of Physics Research of Mar del Plata in Argentina has just reported a way to trigger a fundamental step in the mechanism of photosynthesis, providing a process with great potential for developing new technology to reduce carbon dioxide levels.

Researchers develop catalyst that mimics the Z-scheme of photosynthesis A team of chemists from the University of Kentucky and the Institute of Physics Research of Mar del Plata in Argentina has just reported a way to trigger a fundamental step in the mechanism ... 5 hours ago from Phys.org

UK Chemistry researchers develop catalyst that mimics the z-scheme of photosynthesis Published in Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, the study demonstrates a process with great potential for developing technologies for reducing CO2 levels. 2 hours ago from Eurekalert