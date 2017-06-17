Chemists create 3-D printed graphene foam
Nanotechnologists from Rice University and China's Tianjin University have used 3-D laser printing to create centimeter-sized objects of graphene foam, a 3-D version of atomically thin graphene. The research could yield industrially useful quantities of bulk graphene.
