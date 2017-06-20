Kickstarter Gold brings back successful creators for new projects

Kickstarter is bringing back some of its most popular projects in a new initiative called Kickstarter Gold. This will bring back a curated batch of older projects to the crowdfunding service to offer new, updated, or remixed takes on the original versions. All the projects in Gold are handpicked by Kickstarter According to Willa Köerner, Kickstarter’s director of curation and content, Gold represents part of the company’s recent efforts to “create the Kickstarter we want to see,” by going out and bringing back some of the creators that have used the crowdfunding site to its best advantage. Kickstarter is launching roughly 50 Gold projects today, with a total of 65 planned for funding between now and the end of July. All the projects in... Continue reading…

