Mitigating brittle phases in lightweight steel production

High-strength, lightweight steels can finally be processed on an industrial scale, thanks to a breakthrough in controlling undesired brittle stages from production, by WMG, University of Warwick.

Mitigating brittle phases in lightweight steel production

High-strength, lightweight steels can finally be processed on an industrial scale, thanks to a breakthrough in controlling undesired brittle stages from production, by WMG, University of Warwick.

4 hours ago from Phys.org

Lightweight Steel Production Breakthrough: Brittle Phases Controlled, 3 hours ago from Newswise

Lightweight steel production breakthrough: Brittle phases controlled, 3 hours ago from Eurekalert

Lightweight steel production breakthrough: brittle phases controlled, 6 hours ago from AlphaGalileo

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share