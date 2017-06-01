The wide reach of corrosion, a multitrillion-dollar global problem, may someday be narrowed considerably thanks to a new, better approach to predict how metals react with water.

The wide reach of corrosion, a multitrillion-dollar global problem, may someday be narrowed considerably thanks to a new, better approach to predict how metals react with water.

3 hours ago from Phys.org

New approach improves ability to predict metals' reactions with water, 14 hours ago from Eurekalert