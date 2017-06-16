Bendable, Stretchable Batteries Provide a Jump Start for Wearable Tech

Credit: Alla Zamarayeva, University of California, BerkeleyBack in the boring and unimaginative days of the 20th century, batteries came in a familiar assortment of shapes and sizes. You had your tiny AA, for example, your even tinier AAA, your meaty D batteries, and the squared-off 9-volt.In recent years, electronic devices have migrated into all sorts of strange areas — smart underwear, for instance, that can measure your heart rate, calorie consumption, and posture. As such, batteries are changing too. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley have developed a new kind of stretchy battery specifically designed for wearable devices and clothing that require more flexibility than old-school electronics. In fact, the engineering team has come up with two new stretchy battery designs that can expand, contract, and bend while preserving the cost-efficiency and safety of traditional batteries. Originally developed by Alla Zamarayeva, a Ph.D candidate at the university,

