Using sunlight to harvest water from desert air

Credit: Evelyn Wang In his 1977 film Star Wars, George Lucas depicted Luke Skywalker, his earnest young rebel without a cause, making his living as a moisture farmer, pulling water out of thin air on his arid home planet of Tatooine. Luke's family barely got by on the rickety technology, but hey – that was a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. Now comes word that engineers have created a solar-powered moisture farming device that can pull significant amounts of water out of low-humidity or desert environments. According to the research team, the harvester is so efficient that it could power an entire new category of off-grid water delivery systems. Think of it as another example of science fiction identifying technologies that real-word scientists raced to develop. As reported in the journal Science, the water harvester is a collaboration between chemists and mechanical engineers at MIT and the University of California, Berkeley. The prototype unit was able to

Using sunlight to harvest water from desert air A solar-powered metal-organic framework can extract clean water from the air even in dry environments, writes Andrew Masterson. 2 hours ago from Cosmos Magazine

Solar-Powered Device Pulls Water Out of Thin (And Pretty Dry) Air The device could be an affordable way to harvest water from air in under-developed, arid regions 3 hours ago from IEEE Spectrum

Water from Desert Skies A new device could provide drinking water in some of the poorest, driest parts of the globe. 3 hours ago from MIT Technology Review

New tech harvests drinking water from (relatively) dry air using only sunlight A prototype device harvests moisture from dry air and separates it into drinkable water using only sunlight. 3 hours ago from ScienceNews

Device pulls water from dry air, powered only by the sun Imagine a future in which every home has an appliance that pulls all the water the household needs out of the air, even in dry or desert climates, using only the power of the sun. 3 hours ago from Phys.org

This Solar Device Can Source Water From Humidity in Dry Air Credit: Evelyn Wang In his 1977 film Star Wars, George Lucas depicted Luke Skywalker, his earnest young rebel without a cause, making his living as a moisture farmer, ... 2 hours ago from Discovery News

These (Real) New Moisture Harvesters Belong on Tatooine 3 hours ago from Gizmodo

MOF-based device harvests water from air System powered entirely by sunlight could provide off-grid personalised water supplies 3 hours ago from Chemistry World

Solar panel ‘harvester’ sucks moisture from dry air Scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology built the harvester using a special material - a metal-organic framework (MOF) - produced at the University of California, Berkeley. ... 3 hours ago from Daily Mail