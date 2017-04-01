Scientists 3D print some unearthly objects

When and if we ever get astronauts back on the moon – or on Mars, for that matter – they presumably won't be bringing bags of cement or iron ore up there with them. Instead, when it comes to building things, they'll have to use the materials that are already on hand. With that in mind, scientists at Northwestern University recently set out to see what sort of items could be 3D printed using simulated lunar and Martian dust...

