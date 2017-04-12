New 3-D printing method creates shape-shifting objects

Credit: Rob FeltGood news this week for fans of materials that can metamorphose: Scientists have developed a new technology that produces shapeshifting objects straight from the fourth dimension. It's a little less dramatic than it sounds, but the technology is still pretty wild. A multinational research team from the US, China, and Singapore has developed a new process for printing out objects and tools that change shape when heat is applied to the material. The new technique falls into the category of 4D printing, which refers to materials that are printed out in one configuration but wind up in another. The research was published today in the journal Science Advances. The term 4D printing may sound gimmicky, but it designates a particular approach to 3D printing. In physics, one way to look at the fourth dimension is to regard it as time itself. Any object in space-time has four dimensions: length, width, depth, and duration. With 4D printing, the element of time becom

