Non-flammable graphene membrane developed for safe mass production

Scientists have been batting around allotropes of carbon for decades, trying to find out how to make use of graphene at scale. On the surface, this might look like a graphene story. But it's not. The post Scientists may have found the keystone use for graphene oxide appeared first on ExtremeTech.

Non-flammable graphene membrane developed for safe mass production

University of Arkansas researchers have discovered a simple and scalable method for turning graphene oxide into a non-flammable and paper-like graphene membrane that can be used in large-scale ...

8 hours ago from Phys.org

Non-Flammable Graphene Membrane Developed for Safe Mass Production, 55 minutes ago from Newswise

Non-Flammable Graphene Membrane Developed for Safe Mass Production, 6 hours ago from Science Blog

Scientists may have found the keystone use for graphene oxide

Scientists have been batting around allotropes of carbon for decades, trying to find out how to make use of graphene at scale. On the surface, this might look like a graphene story. But it's ...

1 hours ago from Extremetech

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share