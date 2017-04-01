Discovery could aid in detecting nuclear threats

NewsMade of graphene and carbon nanotubes, researchers created a nuclear detector that outpaces any existing one in its ultrasensitivity to charged particles, minuscule size, low-power requirements, and low cost. Contributed Author: Northeastern UniversityTopics: Physics/Engineering

Discovery could aid in detecting nuclear threats

National security: The phrase resonates like a drumbeat these days.

7 hours ago from Phys.org

New Technology Developed to Improve Nuclear Threat Detection

NewsMade of graphene and carbon nanotubes, researchers created a nuclear detector that outpaces any existing one in its ultrasensitivity to charged particles, minuscule size, low-power requirements, ...

6 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share