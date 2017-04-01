Discovery could aid in detecting nuclear threats
NewsMade of graphene and carbon nanotubes, researchers created a nuclear detector that outpaces any existing one in its ultrasensitivity to charged particles, minuscule size, low-power requirements, and low cost. Contributed Author: Northeastern UniversityTopics: Physics/Engineering
Discovery could aid in detecting nuclear threats
National security: The phrase resonates like a drumbeat these days.
7 hours ago from Phys.org
New Technology Developed to Improve Nuclear Threat Detection
NewsMade of graphene and carbon nanotubes, researchers created a nuclear detector that outpaces any existing one in its ultrasensitivity to charged particles, minuscule size, low-power requirements, ...
6 hours ago from Laboratory Equipment
- Pages: 1