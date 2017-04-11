Boeing To Use 3D Printed Parts For The 787 Dreamliner

We’ve seen 3D printing being used in all kinds of industries where it can be used to create things on the spot that might otherwise take a long time. It also helps companies and users create working prototypes on the fly, and we’ve also seen how it can be used in the fashion industry to help create customized sneakers.However it seems that very near future should be ever get to fly on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, know that there will be some components that are made as a result of 3D printing. This is thanks to Boeing teaming up with Norwegian company Norsk Titanium who will be using 3D printing to create structural titanium components for the plane.Boeing expects that by 2018, the use of 3D printing will help them shave $2-3 million off the cost of each 787 Dreamliner. Note that planes already do use 3D printed parts to some extent, as Reuters points out, where General Electric already uses 3D printing for the fuel nozzles for aircraft engines, but this will be the first time a 3D printed part will be

Boeing To Use 3D Printed Parts For The 787 Dreamliner 3 hours ago from Ubergizmo

3D-printed titanium parts could save Boeing up to $3 million per plane 3D-printing may not be the home phenomenon many hoped for, but the technology continues to find a place in the world of industrial manufacturing. Reuters reports that Boeing will ... 3 hours ago from The Verge

Boeing uses first FAA-approved 3D-printed parts for the 787 Boeing expects to shave $2 to $3 million off each 787 Dreamliner's manufacturing costs by 2018, thanks to 3D-printed titanium. The company has teamed up with Norwegian company ... 6 hours ago from Engadget

Boeing Dreamliner cost to drop $2-$3 million per plane from 3-D printed titanium SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co hired Norsk Titanium AS to print the first structural titanium parts for its 787 Dreamliner, the Norwegian 3-D printing company said on Monday, paving the way to ... 18 hours ago from Reuters Technology