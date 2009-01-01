Colour-changing graphene skin reveals hidden damage

Colour-changing graphene-based coating could reveal hidden damage in buildings and structures. Researchers in Germany have developed a graphene-based coating that changes colour when deformed or damaged. Its developers hope that it could help early detection of hidden damage to buildings, structures and vehicles. The coating works in a similar way to the phenomenon that provides […]

