Some big names in the footwear realm are exploring the potential of 3D printing to give their shoes an edge, including Nike, New Balance and Under Armor. Adidas is one that seems to be pretty much sold on its value, and has today revealed the first shoes it will mass-produce using the emerging manufacturing method... Continue Reading Adidas taps new manufacturing method to take 3D-printed shoes mainstream Category: 3D Printing Tags: Adidas Shoes
Fri 7 Apr 17 from Gizmag
3-D-Printed Sneakers, Tailored to Your Foot
Throw out your custom insoles. Adidas is selling shoes with soles that will soon include bespoke shock absorbers.
Fri 7 Apr 17 from MIT Technology Review
Adidas wants to sell 100,000 3-D printed sneakers
Fri 7 Apr 17 from Arstechnica
Adidas’ latest 3D-printed shoe puts mass production within sight
Fri 7 Apr 17 from TechCrunch
Adidas kicks off sneakers with 3D-printed soles - CNET
The German sportswear company partners with start-up Carbon to streamline your stride.
Fri 7 Apr 17 from CNET Cutting Edge
Adidas Unveils Futurecraft 4D Shoe Made With 3D Printing
Fri 7 Apr 17 from Ubergizmo
Adidas creates shoes perfectly fitted to your feet
Sportswear brand Adidas, based in Herzogenaurach, Germany, has teamed up with a tech startup firm to create 3D printed trainers which could hit the shelves later this year.
Fri 7 Apr 17 from Daily Mail
Adidas reveals the first 3D-printed shoe it’ll mass produce
Fri 7 Apr 17 from The Verge
Adidas to mass-produce 3D-printed shoe with Silicon Valley start-up
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Adidas launched a new sneaker on Friday with a 3D-printed sole that it plans to mass-produce next year, part of a broader push by the German sportswear ...
Fri 7 Apr 17 from Reuters Technology