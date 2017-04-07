Adidas taps new manufacturing method to take 3D-printed shoes mainstream

Some big names in the footwear realm are exploring the potential of 3D printing to give their shoes an edge, including Nike, New Balance and Under Armor. Adidas is one that seems to be pretty much sold on its value, and has today revealed the first shoes it will mass-produce using the emerging manufacturing method... Continue Reading Adidas taps new manufacturing method to take 3D-printed shoes mainstream Category: 3D Printing Tags: Adidas Shoes Related Articles: Adidas puts its best foot forward with lighter, stronger, biodegradable shoes Adidas promises better ball control with its first laceless soccer boot Adidas launches its first 3D-printed shoes Adidas Springblade running shoes put a spring in your step 3D-printed Adidas running shoe should fit like a glove

