Self-healing waterproof coating stays dry for the long term

By the end of 2017 we could start to see a new class of waterproof products that stay hydrophobic for the long haul. That's thanks to a breakthrough by University of Michigan researchers to create a water-repellent spray-on coating they claim is hundreds of times more durable than similar substances. Even when the coating is damaged, it can heal itself over and over again... Continue Reading Self-healing waterproof coating stays dry for the long term Category: Materials Tags: Hydrophobic Coating Materials Water resistant Self-healing Waterproof University of Michigan Related Articles: Ingress protection (IP) ratings and water resistance: What they mean Latest LG speakers get funky lighting and water-resistance Logitech releases waterproof, mechanical Key-to-go keyboard for iOS devices

Self-healing waterproof coating stays dry for the long term By the end of 2017 we could start to see a new class of waterproof products that stay hydrophobic for the long haul. That's thanks to a breakthrough by University of Michigan researchers ... Wed 5 Apr 17 from Gizmag

A self-healing, water-repellant coating that's ultra durable A self-healing, water-repellent, spray-on coating developed at the University of Michigan is hundreds of times more durable than its counterparts. Tue 4 Apr 17 from Phys.org A self-healing, water-repellant coating that's ultra durable, Tue 4 Apr 17 from Eurekalert

Tough water-repellent coating could lead to faster ships You've no doubt seen footage of water-repellent coatings that seemingly defy the laws of nature. However, they have a catch: they're often too fragile to be useful in situations ... 7 hours ago from Engadget