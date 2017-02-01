Mimicking nature's cellular architectures via 3-D printing

Inspired by natural cellular structures, researchers at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, and MIT have developed a new method to 3-D print materials with independently tunable macro-and microscale porosity using a ceramic foam ink. Their approach could be used to fabricate lightweight structural materials, thermal insulation or tissue scaffolds.