No ink required: paper can be printed with light

(Phys.org)—In an effort to curb the adverse environmental impacts of paper production, researchers in a new study have developed a light-printable paper—paper that can be printed with UV light, erased by heating to 120 °C (250 °F), and rewritten more than 80 times. The secret to printing with light lies in the color-changing chemistry of nanoparticles, a thin coating of which can be easily applied to conventional paper to transform it into the light-printable version.

No ink required: paper can be printed with light Thu 2 Feb 17 from Phys.org

New paper can be printed with UV LIGHT and rewritten Researchers at Shandong University in China and the University of California, Riverside have developed paper that can be printed with UV light, eliminating the need for ink. 6 hours ago from Daily Mail