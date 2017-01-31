Scientists cook up material 200 times stronger than steel out of soybean oil
Graphene, a thin film of crystalline carbon generally just one atom thick, is being slated as the new wonder material and shows high promise for application in a range of diverse technologies, including energy storage, water purification systems, ultrasensitive detectors, and medical devices. But it has always had a catch: It is expensive to produce. Now researchers at the CSIRO in Australia have developed a method to produce graphene quickly and cheaply from the humble soy bean, and without the need for exotic gases or complex production techniques... Continue Reading Oily alchemy: Turning soybeans into graphene Category: Materials Tags: CSIRO Graphene Related Articles: New 3D graphene is ten times as strong as steel Ultra-low power graphene-based transistor could enable 100 GHz clock speeds New process could usher in "graphene-driven industrial revolution"
Wed 1 Feb 17 from ABC Science
Tue 31 Jan 17 from BBC News
Tue 31 Jan 17 from Gizmag
Wed 1 Feb 17 from Daily Mail
Wed 1 Feb 17 from ZME Science
