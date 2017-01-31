Scientists cook up material 200 times stronger than steel out of soybean oil

Graphene, a thin film of crystalline carbon generally just one atom thick, is being slated as the new wonder material and shows high promise for application in a range of diverse technologies, including energy storage, water purification systems, ultrasensitive detectors, and medical devices. But it has always had a catch: It is expensive to produce. Now researchers at the CSIRO in Australia have developed a method to produce graphene quickly and cheaply from the humble soy bean, and without the need for exotic gases or complex production techniques...

