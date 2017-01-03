Scientist probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength

Concrete isn't thought of as a plastic, but plasticity at small scales boosts concrete's utility as the world's most-used material by letting it constantly adjust to stress, decades and sometimes even centuries after hardening. Rice University researchers are a step closer to understanding why.

Scientist probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength Concrete isn't thought of as a plastic, but plasticity at small scales boosts concrete's utility as the world's most-used material by letting it constantly adjust to stress, decades and sometimes ... 6 hours ago from Phys.org

Scientists hope to make concrete tougher by studying its defects Brooks HaysHOUSTON, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- New analysis of tobermorite microstructures suggests calcium silicate hydrate turns concrete's defects into its strength. 3 hours ago from UPI

Probing ways to turn cement's weakness to strength Scientists show how cement particles can handle stress by gradually passing it from one layer to the next and turning weakness to strength. 5 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Rice U probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength Rice University scientists show how cement particles can handle stress by gradually passing it from one layer to the next and turning weakness to strength. 7 hours ago from Eurekalert