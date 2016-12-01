Responsive filtration membranes by polymer self-assembly

Polymer self-assembly is a crucial tool for manufacturing membranes using scalable methods, enabling easier commercialization. This review surveys approaches to impart stimuli-responsive behavior to membrane filters using polymer self-assembly.

