Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime

Reproducibility is a necessity for science but has often eluded researchers studying the lifetime of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Recent research from Japan sheds new light on why: impurities present in the vacuum chamber during fabrication but in amounts so small that they are easily overlooked.

Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime

Reproducibility is a necessity for science but has often eluded researchers studying the lifetime of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Recent research from Japan sheds new light on why: ...

5 hours ago from Phys.org

Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime, 4 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Miniscule amounts of impurities in vacuum greatly affecting OLED lifetime, 5 hours ago from Eurekalert

Lifetime of organic light-emitting diodes affected by impurities in vacuum

Brooks HaysFUKUOKA, Japan, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The brightness of organic light-emitting diodes, OLEDs, declines over time. Why exactly the lights degrade hasn't been entirely clear to scientists ...

3 hours ago from UPI

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share