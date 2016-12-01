High-intensity light promotes anthocyanin accumulation in rough bluegrass

Researchers determined optimal light conditions necessary for inducing large quantities of anthocyanins in rough bluegrass. Experiments showed that anthocyanin content increased by 100-fold (on average) when exposed to high-intensity white light. Blue light (at intensities between 150 and 250 mmol·m-2·s-1) was the only wavelength that increased anthocyanin content. When red light was applied with blue light at 30 percent or 50 percent of the total light intensity, anthocyanin content was increased compared with blue light alone.

