Engineers create programmable silk-based materials with embedded, pre-designed functions

Tufts University engineers have created a new format of solids made from silk protein that can be preprogrammed with biological, chemical, or optical functions, such as mechanical components that change color with strain, deliver drugs, or respond to light, according to a paper published online this week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Engineers create programmable silk-based materials with embedded, pre-designed functions

Tufts University engineers have created a new format of solids made from silk protein that can be preprogrammed with biological, chemical, or optical functions, such as mechanical components ...

10 hours ago from Phys.org

Engineers create programmable silk-based materials with embedded, pre-designed functions, 3 hours ago from ScienceDaily

Engineers create programmable silk-based materials with embedded, pre-designed functions, 8 hours ago from Science Blog

Engineers Create Programmable Silk-Based Materials with Embedded, Pre-Designed Functions, 10 hours ago from Newswise

Engineers create programmable silk-based materials with embedded, pre-designed functions, 10 hours ago from Eurekalert

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share