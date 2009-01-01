A Wolverine Inspired Material

Scientists, including several from the University of California, Riverside, have developed a transparent, self-healing, highly stretchable conductive material that can be electrically activated to power artificial muscles and could be used to improve batteries, electronic devices, and robots.

A Wolverine Inspired Material

Scientists, including several from the University of California, Riverside, have developed a transparent, self-healing, highly stretchable conductive material that can be electrically activated ...

2 hours ago from Science Blog

A Wolverine Inspired Material, 7 hours ago from Newswise

  • Pages: 1

Bookmark

Bookmark and Share